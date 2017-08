Aug 7 (Reuters) - Future Enterprises Ltd

* June quarter loss 454.6 million rupees versus profit of 3.15 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 10.46 billion rupees versus 12.73 billion rupees year ago

* Approved sale of its unit Future Supply Chain Solutions and participation of co upto 5% of paid up capital of the unit Source text - bit.ly/2wlHNSX Further company coverage: