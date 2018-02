Feb 8 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 1.05 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 4.77 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT WAS 2.34 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 22.04 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 25.35 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS US BUSINESS DEGREW BY 40.21 PERCENT TO 73.59 BILLION RUPEES DURING Q3 Source text: bit.ly/2nOGwQS Further company coverage: