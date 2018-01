BRIEF-India's HDFC Dec Qtr Profit 56.70 Bln Rupees

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 56.70 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER PROFIT WAS 44.83 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 86.67 BILLION RUPEES

* NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 17.01 BILLION RUPEES; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 81.34 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL FOR ISSUANCE OF NCDS WORTH 350 BILLION RUPEES

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION - DEC-QUARTER EXCEPTIONAL ITEM OF 36.75 BILLION RUPEES

* HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE COR -APPROVED ISSUANCE OF BONDS TO OVERSEAS INVESTORS FOR AMOUNT UP TO $1.50 BILLION IN VARIOUS TRANCHES Source text: bit.ly/2FpePFq Further company coverage: