BRIEF-India's HT Media Dec-Qtr Consol PAT Rises

Jan 12 (Reuters) - HT Media Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 1.37 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.06 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 6.25 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 6.50 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* APPROVED TO INVEST UPTO 219 MILLION RUPEES IN SECURITIES OF REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS

* DEC QUARTER STANDALONE PAT 1.06 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 402.7 MILLION RUPEES; STANDALONE REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 3.75 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.81 BILLION RUPEES