BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

India's HT Media Ltd:

* June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year

* Says approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HT Digital Ventures Limited'

* June quarter consol total income 6.52 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees last year

* Approved investment of upto INR 90 million in Suditi Industries, via subscription to fully convertible debentures or share warrant or shares

* Says board aprroves issue of NCDs worth upto 4 billion rupees

