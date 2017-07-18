BRIEF-India's HT Media June qtr consol net profit rises

July 18 (Reuters) - India's HT Media Ltd:
* June quarter consol net profit 577.8 million rupees versus profit of 392.5 million rupees last year
* Says approved incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company 'HT Digital Ventures Limited'
* June quarter consol total income 6.52 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees last year
* Approved investment of upto INR 90 million in Suditi Industries, via subscription to fully convertible debentures or share warrant or shares
* Says board aprroves issue of NCDs worth upto 4 billion rupees
