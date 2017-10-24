FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sept-qtr profit rises
October 24, 2017 / 12:34 PM / in a day

BRIEF-India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Sept-qtr profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit after tax and extraordinary items 4.21 billion rupees versus 4.19 billion rupees year ago

* Sept quarter net premium income 65.40 billion rupees versus 54.23 billion rupees year ago

* Says qtrly provisions for doubtful debts 8.6 million rupees versus 15.7 million rupees‍​

* Says as of Sept 30, total AUM were 1.31 trln rupees

* Approved interim dividend of 3.40 rupees per share

Source text - bit.ly/2z3W1N5

Further company coverage:

