Dec 15 (Reuters)

* INDIA‘S ICICI SECURITIES LIMITED FILES FOR IPO

* ICICI SECURITIES - PLAN PUBLIC OFFER OF UP TO 64428280 EQUITY SHARES

* ICICI SECURITIES - ICICI BANK TO SELL 64428280 SHARES IN IPO

* ICICI SECURITIES - BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITI, CITIC CLSA, EDELWEISS, IIFL, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS TO MANAGE IPO