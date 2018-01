BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular Dec Qtr Consol Loss Widens

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* SAYS DEC QUARTER NET LOSS AFTER TAX 13.52 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX 12.85 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 3.84 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL LOSS WAS 12.80 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 65.10 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 86.63 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS QUARTER IMPACTED BY IUC REDUCTION, SUSTAINED RATE PRESSURE AND INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATIONS

* REVENUE IMPACTED BY IUC SETTLEMENT RATES REGULATION FOR THE QUARTER IS 8.20 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS AS AT DEC 31, NET DEBT WAS 557.82 BILLION RUPEES

