10 days ago
BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular posts June qtr loss
July 27, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-India's Idea Cellular posts June qtr loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd

* India's Idea Cellular Ltd June quarter consol loss 8.15 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net loss was 6.71 billion rupees

* June quarter consol total income 81.82 billion rupees versus 95.52 billion rupees last year

* Says upheaval in Indian wireless industry continued in Q1 FY 18

* Says agrressive tariff offerings by Idea resulted in steep decline of voice and mobile data realisation rates‍​

* Says for co, fall in realisation rates largely compensated by substantial volume growth in both mobile voice and data segments

* Says co also remains on course to introduce VOLTE voice services on 4G LTE network by early calendar year 2018

* Says net debt as on June 30, 2017 stands at INR 539.2 billion

* Says capex guidance for FY18 stands at INR 60 billion

* Co's gross investment in fixed has now risen to over 11.95 billion rupees, a net addition of 5.45 billion rupees over the last 24 months

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a press release on the National Stock Exchange Source text - bit.ly/2u1iLpF Further company coverage:

