BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 24, 2017 / 10:23 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's Infosys Sept-qtr consol profit up about 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol profit 37.26 billion rupees versus profit of 36.06 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol profit was 35.23 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 175.67 billion rupees versus 173.10 billion rupees last year

* Declared dividend of 13 rupees per share

* FY 18 revenue guidance at 5.5 percent-6.5 percent in constant currency; operating margin guidance unchanged at 23 percent-25 percent

* Last quarter co had forecasted FY 18 revenue guidance at 6.5 -8.5 percent in constant currency Source text: bit.ly/2i1kCqE Further company coverage:

