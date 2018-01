BRIEF-India's Jyothy Laboratories Dec-Qtr Consol Net Profit Up about 59 Pct

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Jyothy Laboratories Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 329.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 206.6 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 4.31 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.98 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS APPROVED BORROWING VIA LOAN FROM BANK/FINANCIAL INSTITUTION TO EXTENT OF 2 BILLION RUPEES INSTEAD OF 4 BILLION RUPEES

* APPROVED REDEMPTION OF 50 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EACH NCDS WORTH 2 BILLION RUPEES ‍​

* APPROVED REDUCTION OF EXISTING COUPON RATES ON BALANCE 50 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EACH NCDS WORTH 2 BILLION RUPEES