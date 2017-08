Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kaveri Seed Company Ltd

* June quarter net profit 2.02 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago

* June quarter total income 5.95 billion rupees versus 4.99 billion rupees year ago

* Propose to incorporate & invest in unit formed to develop a different brand, cater to different segments for sale of all types of seeds

