BRIEF-India's L&T Finance Holdings Dec-Qtr Consol Profit Jumps About 42 pct

Jan 25 (Reuters) - L&T Finance Holdings Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 3.84 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 26.30 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSOL NET PROFIT IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 2.71 BILLION RUPEES; CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 20.94 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT BUSINESS UP 71 PERCENT TO 603.13 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 2.87 PERCENT VERSUS 3.31 PERCENT LAST QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 5.49 PERCENT VERSUS 5.80 PERCENT LAST QUARTER