Jan 1 (Reuters) - Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* DEC TOTAL SALES OF 39,200 UNITS VERSUS 36,464 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC PASSENGER VEHICLE SALES OF 15,543 UNITS VERSUS 16,799 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS DEC DOMESTIC SALES OF 36,979 UNITS VERSUS 34,411 UNITS LAST YEAR

* DEC EXPORTS OF 2,221 UNITS VERSUS 2,053 UNITS LAST YEAR