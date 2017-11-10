FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept-qtr profit up about 25 pct
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 10, 2017 / 8:58 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-India's Mahindra and Mahindra Sept-qtr profit up about 25 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mahindra And Mahindra Ltd:

* Sept quarter consol PAT 14.11 billion rupees -TV

* Sept quarter consol revenue 120.18 billion rupees -TV

* Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 11.31 billion rupees

* Sept quarter standalone PAT 13.32 billion rupees versus profit of 10.67 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter standalone revenue from operations 121.82 billion rupees versus 114.46 billion rupees last year

* The consol profit and revenue snaps were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: bit.ly/2zw2kWJ Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.