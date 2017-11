Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mas Financial Services Ltd

* Sept quarter net profit 250.9 million rupees versus profit 190.3 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.06 billion rupees versus 863.7 million rupees year ago

* Declared dividend of 1.50 rupees per share

* AUM as of Sept 30 was up 25.6 percent to 34.74 billion rupees ‍​

* Gross NPA as of Sept 30 was 1.20 percent, net NPA 0.96 pct