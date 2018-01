Jan 18 (Reuters) - Mastek Ltd:

* TO GIVE CORPORATE GUARANTEE TO SECURE CREDIT LIMIT OF FORWARD, DERIVATIVE TRANSACTIONS TO TRANS AMERICAN INFORMATION SYSTEMS

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 184.3 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 120.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 2.10 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.26 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS TOTAL ORDER BACKLOG AS ON DEC 31 WAS 5.84 BILLION RUPEES, UP 71.6 PERCENT Y-O-Y Source text - bit.ly/2BcsgWJ Further company coverage: