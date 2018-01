Jan 23 (Reuters) - Menon Bearings Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 54.9 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 39.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 370.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 281.3 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS REAPPOINTED R D DIXIT AS CHAIRMAN AND MD FOR FIVE YEARS‍​

* SAYS REAPPOINTED NITIN MENON AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND JOINT MD FOR FIVE YEARS