Jan 17 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 1.42 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.03 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 1.11 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 13.78 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 12.95 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE

* SAYS 344 ACTIVE CLIENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* SAYS TRAILING 12 MONTHS ATTRITION IS 12.6 PERCENT AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2DnHVrn Further company coverage: