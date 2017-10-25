FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Mindtree Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 32 pct
Sections
Featured
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
BREXIT
UK aims for transition outline by early 2018
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
Reuters buys human remains, and learns a donor's tragic story
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
UK retailers cut jobs at fastest rate since 2008
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 25, 2017 / 10:50 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

BRIEF-India's Mindtree Sept-qtr consol profit rises about 32 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mindtree Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 1.25 billion rupees versus profit of 948 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 13.32 billion rupees versus 12.95 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 974.2 million rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of 2 rupees per share ‍​

* Says 327 active clients as of September 30, 2017‍​‍​

* Says trailing 12 months attrition is 13 percent as of quarter end‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2gDtHpb) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.