BRIEF-India's Natco Pharma Sept-qtr consol profit up about 28 pct

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Natco Pharma Ltd

* Sept quarter consol net profit 848 million rupees versus profit of 665 million rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 811.5 million rupees

* Sept quarter consol revenue from operations 4.27 billion rupees versus 4.68 billion rupees last year

* Says approved raising of funds worth up to 15 billion ‍​rupees‍​

* Says approved equity participation not exceeding 75 million rupees in OMRV Hospitals Pvt