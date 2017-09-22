FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's NSE confirms it did not issue circular revising market timings for closing session‍​
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 12:48 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's NSE confirms it did not issue circular revising market timings for closing session‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - National Stock Exchange of India Limited :

* Has not issued any circular for revision of market timings for closing session‍​ Source text: [It may be noted that, the Exchange has not issued any Circular for revision of the market timings for closing session. It is noticed that a forged circular is being circulated, using the name and logo of the Exchange, bearing Download Ref No: NSE/CMTR/36012 and Circular Ref. No: 305/2017, dated September 21, 2017 stating that the Market Timings for Closing Session have been revised by the Exchange. The Exchange has not revised the market timings for closing session. Request all Members, investors and concerned stakeholders to verify the source, content and authenticity of such circulars, by visiting the official site of the Exchange, before taking any action on the basis of the same] Further company coverage:

