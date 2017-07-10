FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-India's NSE says trading stopped in cash and F&O segment due to technical reasons in cash market
July 10, 2017 / 5:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India's NSE says trading stopped in cash and F&O segment due to technical reasons in cash market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - National Stock Exchange :

* Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both cash and f&o segment of India's national stock exchange - NSE statement

* Technical team of NSE is looking into the issue. Market re-open time will be intimated shortly - India's NSE statement Source text - (Due to technical reasons in cash market, trading has been stopped in both Cash and F&O segment of NSE. The technical team of NSE is looking into the issue. Market re-open time will be intimated shortly.)

