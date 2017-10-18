BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Piramal Enterprises Ltd

* India’s Piramal Enterprises says announces QIP to raise 49.96 billion rupees ($767.49 million)

* The QIP is expected to close on Oct. 25, the company said in a statement

* India’s Piramal group chairman Ajay Piramal says will do a 20 billion rupees rights issue in the next few months

* India’s Piramal group chairman says aim to utilise funds raised through QIP for growth of existing business verticals Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Abhirup Roy)