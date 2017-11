Nov 3 (Reuters) - India’s Punjab National Bank

* Exec says have 110 billion Indian rupee ($1.70 billion) loan exposure to 9 cos in first RBI list for bankruptcies

* Exec says has loan exposure to 20 cos in second cenbank list for potential bankruptcies

* Exec says has exposure of 65 billion rupees to cos in second cenbank list for potential bankruptcies Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.6125 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mohi Narayan)