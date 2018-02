Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* INDIA‘S PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK SAYS HAS NOT IMPOSED ANY CURBS ON CASH WITHDRAWALS FOR CUSTOMERS

* INDIA‘S PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY INSTRUCTIONS FROM RBI OR GOVERNMENT TO MAKE PAYMENT OF FRAUD AMOUNT TO OTHER BANKS

* INDIA‘S PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK SAYS NEWS REPORT OF BANK ASKING PWC TO GATHER EVIDENCE AGAINST NIRAV MODI, ASSOCIATES IS “TOTALLY INCORRECT”

* INDIA‘S PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK SAYS BANK HAS TRANSFERRED 1415 STAFF AS PER EXTANT TRANSFER POLICY