Aug 10 (Reuters) - Power Finance Corporation Ltd:

* June quarter profit from continuing operations 14.29 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 16.91 billion rupees

* June quarter total income 69.32 billion rupees

* Profit from continuing operations in June quarter last year was 17.13 billion rupees; total income was 71.59 billion rupees