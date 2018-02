BRIEF-India's Punjab & Sind Bank Posts Dec-Qtr Loss

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Punjab & Sind Bank:

* DEC QUARTER NET LOSS 2.58 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 775.1 MILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER INTEREST EARNED 20.44 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 20.10 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS 5.89 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 1.76 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER PROVISIONS FOR NON PERFORMING ASSETS 4.18 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.07 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 10.95 PERCENT VERSUS 11.25 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER GROSS NPA 10.95 PERCENT VERSUS 11.25 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER

* DEC QUARTER NET NPA 7.20 PERCENT VERSUS 7.72 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER