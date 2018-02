Feb 23 (Reuters) - Punjab & Sind Bank:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE 164.9 MILLION SHARES TO INDIA GOVERNMENT AGGREGATING UP TO 7.85 BILLION RUPEES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD FOR ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH UP TO 12.15 BILLION RUPEES VIA PUBLIC ISSUE Source text - bit.ly/2EMqUst Further company coverage: