Oct 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* Exec says co planning to close all monetisation deals between mid of Dec and end of March

* Exec says Brookfield is now looking at buying the whole of tower asset and discussions are on​

* Exec says out of 60 billion rupees of debt, 50 percent is long term foreign loan which can be served via operating income

* Exec says Reliance Jio is interested in some of the assets co is monetising