BRIEF-India's Reliance Jio has over 100 mln paid customers -chairman

July 21 (Reuters) - India's Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani says:

* Jio has over 125 million customers

* Jio has over 100 million paid customers

* Most customers using 309 rupees tariff plan

* By september will have 10,000 Jio offices across the country

* Will integrate with all major e-com platforms

* To launch low cost 4G LTE enabled phone

* Voice will be free on "Jiophone"

* Jio phone will offer unlimited data from Aug 15

* Jio will offer data at 153 rupees per month to users of Jio phone

* Jiophone users can also connect their phone to television sets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Promit Mukherjee)