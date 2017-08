Aug 10 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd:

* June quarter net loss 473.9 million rupees

* June quarter total revenue 25.7 million rupees

* Net loss in June quarter last year was 258.4 million rupees ;total revenue was 139.8 million rupees

* Says approves raising of funds up to inr 5 billion via issuance of ncds on private placement basis Source text: (bit.ly/2urr830) Further company coverage: