Nov 28 (Reuters) - Religare Enterprises Ltd:

* NYLIM JACOB BALLAS INDIA FUND III LLC, RESURGENCE PE INVESTMENTS LTD FILE PETITIONS AGAINST CO & CO‘S UNITS IN DELHI HIGH COURT‍​

* SAYS QUANTUM OF CLAIMS IS 3.94 BILLION RUPEES AND 2.77 BILLION RUPEES BY JACOB BALLAS AND RESURGENCE, RESPECTIVELY‍​