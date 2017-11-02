FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India's SBI cuts interest rates for home, auto loans by 5 bps
November 2, 2017 / 3:54 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India's SBI cuts interest rates for home, auto loans by 5 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - State Bank Of India:

* Says SBI reduces interest rates for retail loans‍​

* Says SBI home loan reduce from 8.35 percent to 8.30 percent

* Says new rate will be effective from Nov 01, 2017

* Says auto loan now offered at 8.70 percent p.a. versus earlier 8.75 percent p.a. Source text: [State Bank of India (SBI) - the largest public sector bank in India has taken another leap to give further boost to the retail loan by reducing home loan and auto loan by 5 bps. The bank has reduced Home Loans interest rates by 05 basis points to 8.30% per annum. Similarly, Auto loan is now offered at a starting interest rate of 8.70% per annum compared to earlier from 8.75%. With this reduction, SBI’s offering in home loan is the lowest in the market. The new rates will be effective from November 01, 2017.] Further company coverage:

