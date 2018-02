Jan 30 (Reuters) - SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PAT 2.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER NET PREMIUM INCOME 67.76 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 52.43 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS AUM AS OF DEC 31, 2017 AT 1.12 TRLN RUPEES, UP 23 PERCENT Y-O-Y Source text - bit.ly/2Gvpdgi Further company coverage: