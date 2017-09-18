BRIEF-India's SEBI allows REITs, InvITs to raise capital via debt securities

Sept 18 (Reuters) -

* India’s market regulator says allows REITs and InvITs to raise debt capital by issuing debt securities

* India’s market regulator says to introduce the concept of strategic investor for REITs on similar lines of invits

* India’s market regulator says to allow REITs to lend to underlying holding co

* India's market regulator says to hold further consultation with stakeholders on allowing REITs to invest at least 50 percent of equity share capital or interest in underlying holding co Source text: bit.ly/2wB3Fsj (Mumbai newsroom: +91 22 6180 7028)