Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shalby Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER PROFIT 109.8 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 223.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 973.5 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 751.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS CO GRANTED UNSECURED LOAN OF 30 MILLION RUPEES TO UNIT VRUNDAVAN SHALBY HOSPITALS