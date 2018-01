Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shilpa Medicare Ltd:

* US FDA COMPLETED INSPECTION OF CO‘S API FACILITIES UNIT-I AND UNIT-II LOCATED AT RAICHUR, KARNATAKA

* SAYS INSPECTION CLOSED BY US FDA WITH THREE 483 OBSERVATIONS

* IN PROCESS OF SUBMISSION OF CAPA PLAN TO REGULATOR WITHIN STIPULATED TIMELINES IN RESPONSE TO FORM 483 ISSUED