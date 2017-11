Nov 10 (Reuters) - Sundaram Clayton Ltd

* Sept quarter loss 405.1 million rupees versus profit 78.6 million rupees year ago

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 4.12 billion rupees versus 3.83 billion rupees year ago

* In short term , co to outsource some incremental volumes and air freight components to overseas customers‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: