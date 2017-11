Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sundram Fasteners Ltd:

* Sept quarter profit 904.3 million rupees versus profit of 769.3 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 8.14 billion rupees versus 7.94 billion rupees last year

* To pay interim dividend of 1.90 rupees per share for fy ending march 31, 2018