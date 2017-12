Dec 12 (Reuters) - Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Ltd :

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT 360.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 287.7 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SEPT QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 971.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 882.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2yhlAFc Further company coverage: