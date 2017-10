Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd

* Sept quarter consol loss 2.50 billion rupees versus profit of 399.6 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 42.18 billion rupees versus 45.09 billion rupees last year

* Provision of INR 1.86 bln in qtr as per obligation on Tata Teleservices investment, one-time exceptional provision of INR 270 mln Source text - bit.ly/2z6iclv Further company coverage: