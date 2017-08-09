BRIEF-India's Tata Motors June-qtr consol profit up about 42 pct

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* June quarter consol profit 31.82 billion rupees versus profit 22.36 billion rupees year ago

* Says “first quarter results have not met our expectations”

* June quarter consol total income 599.72 billion rupees versus 663.39 billion rupees year ago

* Says plans to launch, in the month of September, its new car nexon

* Tata Motors - says consol pbt for quarter includes one- time gain of 36.09 billion rupees related to the changes made to Jaguar Land Rover pension plans Source text: (bit.ly/2vDhcn2) Further company coverage: