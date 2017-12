BRIEF-India's Tata Motors Nov Domestic Sales Up 58 Pct

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd:

* SAYS COMMERCIAL AND PASSENGER VEHICLES SALES IN DOMESTIC MARKET IN NOV AT 52,464, UP 58 PERCENT

* SAYS NOV PASSENGER VEHICLES SALES AT 17,157 UNITS, UP 35 PERCENT

* SAYS COMMERCIAL VEHICLES SALES IN DOMESTIC MARKET IN NOV AT 35,307 UNITS VERSUS 20,538 UNITS LAST YEAR

* SAYS NOV SALES FROM EXPORTS WAS AT 4,927, DECLINE OF 12%,

* DECLINE IN NOV EXPORTS DUE TO DROP IN VOLUMES IN MARKETS SUCH AS NEPAL AND SRI LANKA