Nov 9 (Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd

* Sept quarter consol profit 24.83 billion rupees versus profit of 8.28 billion rupees last year

* Consensus forecast for sept quarter consol net profit was 14.99 billion rupees

* Sept quarter consol income from operations 701.56 billion rupees versus 646.37 billion rupees last year

* Says JLR Automotive PLC EBITDA margin was 11.8 percent and EBIT margin was 5.2 percent in the quarter