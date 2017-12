Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd :

* SEPT QUARTER LOSS AFTER TAX 81.98 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 4.68 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SEPT QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 5.15 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 7.13 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR