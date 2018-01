Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PROFIT AFTER TAX 9.43 BILLION RUPEES, UP 10.2 PERCENT

* CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT WAS 7.90 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 77.76 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 75.58 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* SAYS ACTIVE CLIENTS STOOD AT 903 IN Q3