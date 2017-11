BRIEF-India's TV Today Network Sept-qtr profit up 31 pct

Nov 9 (Reuters) - TV Today Network Ltd:

* Sept quarter net profit 296.5 million rupees versus profit of 226.1 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter revenue from operations 1.44 billion rupees versus 1.32 billion rupees last year

* Says approved appointment of Vivek Khanna as CEO‍​

* Says approved investment of 330 million rupees in shares of Mail Today Newspapers Pvt Ltd‍​

* Says approved acquisition of business constituting operations of digital business from Living Media India‍​