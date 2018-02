Feb 21 (Reuters) - Uco Bank:

* SAYS ‍ISSUE PRICE FOR PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF SHARES TO INDIAN GOVERNMENT AT 31.16 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE​

* SAYS ‍PREFERENTIAL ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH UP TO 65.07 BILLION RUPEES ​