Aug 3 (Reuters) - Samit Ghosh, CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, a unit of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd says:

* Have hit "peak" of bad loan provisioning in Q1

* Expects more provisioning in the next two-three quarters but on a much lower scale than Q1

* Expects business to come back to normal in two quarters

* Expects full-year credit growth of 20 percent